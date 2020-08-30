New Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Region, Bringing Total To Three

A new tornado touchdown from severe storm activity in the region on Thursday, Aug. 27 has been confirmed.

The National Weather Service announced on Sunday, Aug. 30 that an Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) 0 twister touched down in Kent, Connecticut, near the Dutchess County border in Litchfield County, at 3:31 p.m. Thursday.

An EF-0 twister, with winds of 65 to 85 miles per hour, is the weakest of six types of twisters. (See the scale at the bottom of this page.)

The Kent tornado had maximum wind speed of 80 to 85 miles per hour, an estimated path of 75 yards, and path length of about half a mile.

Damage was confined to uprooted and snapped trees.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service made determinations late Friday night, Aug. 28, on two other twisters from Thursday's storm: in the Hudson Valley and New Haven County, Connecticut.

The twister in the Hudson Valley happened just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Orange County in Montgomery in the area of Old Nealytown Road, according to the weather service.

It was an EF-1 twister with 90 mph winds and a maximum path width of 600 yards and path length of 2.6 miles near the Wallkill River.

The bulk of the damage was large snapped and uprooted trees.

No injuries were reported.

The tornado in New Haven County, also an EF-1 twister, touched down in Bethany near Judd Hill Road just before 4 p.m. Thursday before moving through Hamden and into North Haven with 110 mph winds.

It had a maximum path width of 500 yards and a path length of 11.1 miles.

It resulted in structural damage, including significant roof damage to several homes, and snapped hardwood trees.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple microbursts affected East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Guilford and North Haven in Connecticut.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into five categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

