New Storm System Will Sweep Through With Snow Mixing In For Parts Of Region

The workweek started with a storm system that brought thunderstorms, downpours, and gusty winds to the region, leading to thousands of power outages.

After a dry stretch of days, it will become stormy once again as the week wraps up, with parts of the region farther north expected to see some white stuff.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Skies will clear overnight with the low temperature around the freezing mark.

Thursday, Dec. 3: It will be a bright, breezy, and sunny day with a high temperature in the upper 40s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel more like it's between 25 and 35 degrees. It will be partly cloudy overnight with the low in the mid 30s.

Friday, Dec. 4: Mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 40s. As a new storm system nears, there will be a chance for rain after noontime and continuing through the evening.

Saturday, Dec. 5: As the storm system moves through, there will be periods of rain throughout a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 40s. The rain will continue at times through the evening and overnight with up to 1.5 inches of precipitation possible.

Areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut could see scattered snow showers both early Saturday morning and then again overnight.

Sunday, Dec. 6: Precipitation will continue into the mid-morning with rain mixed with snow north of I-84 and all rain until about 10 a.m. Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

