New Storm System, Wet Weather Will Mark Month's Final Days

The final days of the month will be marked by a new stretch of wet weather with a storm system that will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms on the last day of April.

The rainy, dreary weather will start after a dry day on Tuesday, April 28 , which will have a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Here's what to expect the rest of the week:

Wednesday, April 29: It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be a chance of showers starting around noontime and continuing through the evening with showers becoming likely overnight.

Thursday, April 30: The end-of-month storm system will bring showers, rain and scattered thunderstorms at times. (See image above.) The high temperature will be around 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Up to three-quarters to an inch of rain is possible through the evening.

Friday, May 1: Showers will continue through the morning before the storm system finally pushes out by noontime on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Saturday, May 2: Skies will clear after the wet stretch on a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

