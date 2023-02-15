New Storm System On Track For Region: Here's What's Coming

Get set for a spring break ahead of a new storm system that will sweep through the region.

Temperatures will climb in the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 under cloudy skies both days before a new storm system arrives Thursday afternoon into Friday, Feb. 17, according to the National Weather Service.

"It will be warm enough that many people will be able to ditch extra layers and winter gear altogether, as the weather will feel much more like late April rather than mid-February," AccuWeather.com forecasters say.

Close to an inch of rain is possible before the system moves out Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will knock temperatures back down to normal, the National Weather Service says.

As skies gradually become mostly sunny Friday afternoon, the temperature will fall into the low 40s, accompanied by strong gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour.

It will be clear, cold, and blustery overnight with lows in the 20s ahead of a clear and colder day on Saturday, Feb. 18, with a high temperature around the 40-degree mark.

A return to warmer-than-normal temperatures follows for Sunday, Feb. 19 through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

