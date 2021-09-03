New Storm Could Reach Category 4 Hurricane Status; Here's Latest Projected Path

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
A look at the current projected track for Larry by the NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
A look at the current projected track for Larry. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at Larry on Friday morning, Sept. 3. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center

Say goodbye to Henri and Ida.

There's now a brand-new system, the sixth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, headed north.

Hello, Larry.

On Friday morning, Sept. 3, the center of the storm is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean basin (west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and east of the Leeward Islands) with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and higher gusts. 

It should strengthen into a major hurricane by Friday afternoon, and even reach Category 4 status, according to AccuWeather, as it heads north-northwest. (For the latest projected path, click on the first two images above.)

But there's good news. For now at least, long-term projections have Larry being a so-called, "Fish Storm," meaning it should stay off the coast and at sea.

"A strong jet stream across the northern US will likely prevent Larry from ever reaching the US mainland," according to AccuWeather.

But there's still uncertainty surrounding its path.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

