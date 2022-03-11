New Snowfall Projections Released For Powerful Storm With Damaging Winds Taking Aim On Region

New projected snowfall totals have been released for a powerful and massive winter storm taking aim on the Northeast that will be packed with damaging wind gusts capable of causing power outages on Saturday, March 12.

Areas in light blue in the first image above should see between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. Farther inland, in Columbia blue, 3 to 6 inches is forecast.

Areas in blue should see 6 to 12 inches with some spots in upstate New York and northern New England (shown in dark blue) expected to get 12 to 18 inches of accumulation, with snowfall rates up to an inch an hour possible from midday to late in the afternoon Saturday.

Click on the second image above to see projected arrival times for snowfall from west to east.

For many in the region, though, damaging winds will be the storm's main threat.

Wind gusts between 40 and 70 miles per hour are expected during the height of the storm during the afternoon and evening Saturday. (Click on the third image above.)

Friday, Mach 11 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system will move into the region in the early morning hours on Saturday, ushered in by the arrival of a strong cold front.

The powerful system will wind down just as it's time to "Spring Forward" with the start of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13 when clocks are changed ahead one hour.

Skies will clear Sunday morning and it will become mostly sunny on a brisk and blustery day with the high temperature in the low 30s and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour or more.

Monday, March 14 will be sunny and more seasonable with a high temperature around 50.

