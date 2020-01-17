Contact Us
date 2020-01-17
New Snowfall Projections Increase As Strong Winter Storm Approaches Area

Joe Lombardi
Here are the National Weather Service's projections for snowfall, released Friday evening, Jan. 17. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
National Weather Service projections for snowfall for farther north, released Friday morning, Jan. 17. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the latest projected snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected storm arrival times on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected storm departure times on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the outlook for Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the outlook for Saturday evening, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Brand-new snowfall projections have been increased for the fast-moving winter storm that will create hazardous driving conditions over a broad area this weekend.

The storm will arrive early Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 and wind down during Saturday evening. During that time, travel conditions are expected to be hazardous.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the entire region from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

Although most areas will see snow winding down Saturday night, it will linger across the high terrain into the early morning hours of Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

A total of 2 to 4 inches is now projected for New York City and Long Island, with the higher amounts expected in Nassau County and lesser amounts on the east end, including Montauk, according to new projections released Friday evening, Jan. 17 by the National Weather Service.

North of those areas and south of I-84, 4 to 6 inches of accumulation is now expected. (See first and second images above.)

For an overview of the projections for the entire Northeast from AccuWeather.com, see the third image above.

Areas south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut will see a changeover to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain late in the afternoon and then all rain after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north and inland, the changeover from snow to a wintry mix is expected to come several hours later.

Precipitation will taper off in the early overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 19.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Sunday with the high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20 will be mostly sunny and colder with high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.

