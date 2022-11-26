New Round Of Wet Weather Will Be Followed By Effects Of Major Midwest Storm In Northeast

A new round of wet weather will wrap up the Thanksgiving weekend just days before a major storm in the Midwest will affect much of the Northeast in the middle of the week.

That storm will bring a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and thunderstorms to much of the Midwest before precipitation from the system arrives in this region on the final day of November. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

After a one-day reprieve from precipitation on Saturday, Nov. 26, those back on the road and in airports and railroads traveling will have to contend with a second round of wet weather on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature again in the low 50s.

The second round of wet weather is due to arrive early Sunday afternoon, with periods of rain and showers at times through the evening. (Click on the second image above.)

Up to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible from Sunday's system.

There will be gradual clearing on Monday, Nov. 28, as skies become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

It will stay dry on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Precipitation is then expected to arrive during the morning on Wednesday on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

There is a chance for more showers through the evening Wednesday and into the early overnight hours as the calendar shifts to December.

It will be clear and colder on Thursday, Dec. 1 with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

