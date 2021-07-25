New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour.

The first round of precipitation arrived overnight and continued through mid-morning on Sunday, July 25, which will be mostly cloudy and humid with some breaks of sun at times. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Precipitation will gradually wind down from northwest to southeast during the morning before the new round of precipitation arrives late in the afternoon, after around 3 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Storm activity is possible through around midnight, followed by gradual clearing overnight Sunday into Monday, July 26.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

