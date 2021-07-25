Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Two Nabbed With Defaced Gun During Rockland County Traffic Stop, Police Say
Weather

New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour.
A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour.

The first round of precipitation arrived overnight and continued through mid-morning on Sunday, July 25, which will be mostly cloudy and humid with some breaks of sun at times. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Precipitation will gradually wind down from northwest to southeast during the morning before the new round of precipitation arrives late in the afternoon, after around 3 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Storm activity is possible through around midnight, followed by gradual clearing overnight Sunday into Monday, July 26.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.