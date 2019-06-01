Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
New Round Of Storms Will Bring Big Change In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Sunday, June 2 will lead to a drop in temperatures to start the workweek. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the high temperatures on Saturday, the first day of June. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A new round of thunderstorms will bring a big change in the weather pattern.

June starts with a mostly sunny day on Saturday and the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler conditions are expected along the coast, especially the south fork of Long Island, where temperatures may not get out of the 60s. (See the second image above.)

Conditions will be dry for much of the day Saturday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms west of the Hudson River by late afternoon into the early evening hours and for the entire region during the evening.

Sunday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 75 degrees.

There will be a slight chance of early morning showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Showers and storms become likely late in the afternoon through around 9 p.m. Some of the storms will be severe and produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

New rainfall amounts will be about a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts in some spots.

The round of storms will result in a drop in temperatures to start the workweek.

Monday, June 3 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

