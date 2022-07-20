New Round Of Storms On Track For Region Amid Scorching Heat: Here's Latest Projected Timing

A brand-new round of severe thunderstorms is on track for the region amid what could be one of the hottest stretches of extreme heat in years.

The time frame for the latest storm is on Thursday, July 21 from the mid-afternoon to the early evening, according to the National Weather Service. (See the image above.)

Humidity will increase on Wednesday, July 20 under sunny skies, and coupled with high temperatures in the low 90s, maximum heat index values will range from the mid 90s to around 100 degrees or more. (See the second image above.)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

"Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

"Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members, and neighbors."

A heat wave is defined as having a high temperature or 90 degrees or higher for three or more consecutive days.

Thursday's high temperature will again be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies before clouds thicken in the afternoon. The chance for showers and storms will start at around 3 p.m. and continue until around 9 p.m.

Skies will then gradually clear overnight, leading to a sunny day on Friday, July 22 with a high temperature again in the low 90s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the potential timing, track, and strength of Thursday's storm.

