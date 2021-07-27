New Round Of Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

An approaching cold front will trigger a new round of showers and thunderstorms will be followed by a change in the weather pattern.

Tuesday, July 27 will be warm with a hazy mix of sun and clouds. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will arrive late in the evening and continue into the overnight. A few storms may be severe with strong to damaging winds, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Tuesday morning.

The highest likelihood for storms is in areas farther north. (Areas in dark green in the image above.)

Then comes the change as drier and less humid air moves into the area on Wednesday, July 28 with a high temperature in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. There is a slight chance of showers, and even a spotty thunderstorm, especially in the morning.

More showers are possible Thursday, June 29, mainly after noontime on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.