New Round Of Showers, Storms With Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the new round of showers and storms that will sweep through the area.
A new round of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds will sweep through the area.

The storm chance starts after 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on a mostly cloudy and warmer day in which the high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

The most likely time frame for the storms is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds.

Showers and isolated storms will continue off and on until around 11 p.m. Wednesday with more showers possible overnight.

Thursday, June 6 will again be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s. There could be more showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, June 7 will be pleasant and sunny with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

