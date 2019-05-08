Contact Us
Weather

New Round Of Severe Storms Will Include Drenching Rain, Lightning, Flash Flooding

Joe Lombardi
Severe thunderstorms will bring drenching rain, thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding.
Severe thunderstorms will bring drenching rain, thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A dry start to the workweek will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will include a new round of severe storms.

Monday, Aug. 5 will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the low 80s.

An increase in humidity on Tuesday, Aug. 6 will lead to conditions conducive for thunderstorms. On a mostly cloudy day with a high in the lower 80s, there will be chance of showers and thunderstorms both in the morning and in the evening.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 will be the stormiest day of the week with some of those storms being severe, with drenching rain, thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding.

Isolated storm activity will begin around noon Wednesday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 80s. Storms will become more widespread in the late afternoon and through the evening.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

There's a chance for more storms on Thursday, Aug. 8, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

