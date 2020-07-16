New Round Of Scattered Thunderstorms Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

A new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will lead to a big change in the weather pattern following a stretch of days with temperatures a bit below normal.

Temperatures may not get out of the 70s on Thursday, July 16 for much of the area. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

A frontal system from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, July 17, which will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the low 80s.

The chance for showers and storms will start in the mid-morning Friday and continue through the afternoon, evening and into the early overnight hours.

Then comes the big change.

A prolonged period of heat and humidity is expected to start Saturday, July 18 and continue into early next week, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement released Thursday morning.

Heat indices Saturday are forecast to be in the lower to mid 90s, then climbing to around 100 on Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20, the weather service said.

Heat advisory criteria could be met as early as Saturday afternoon and last through at least Monday.

The heat and humidity probably continue into Tuesday, July 21 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

