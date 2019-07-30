New Round Of Scattered Storms With Bring Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds

Heat and humidity will once again create conditions ripe for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.

Most of the day will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 90s, and the heat index (the combination of the high temperature and the humidity) well into the upper 90s.

The chance for showers and storms starts around 4 p.m. and continues until around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, July 31. Storms become likely Wednesday afternoon, with isolated storms continuing throughout the evening on a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 80s. A half-inch of rainfall is possible during the day with another quarter-inch to half-inch at night.

August starts with another unsettled day on Thursday, Aug. 1, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 85 degrees and a chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, Aug. 2 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s and a chance for more storm activity.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

