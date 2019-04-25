Contact Us
Weather

New Round Of Rain, Thunderstorms Will Usher In Start Of Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A new round of steady, at times heavy, rain and thunderstorms will sweep through the area.
A new round of steady, at times heavy, rain and thunderstorms will sweep through the area.

Get set for a new round of steady, at times heavy, rain and thunderstorms.

The storm system will arrive after another dry and comfortable day on Thursday, April 25, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 60s.

Clouds will roll in late in the afternoon on Thursday. There's a slight chance of rain or light rain before 8 p.m. Thursday, then rain becomes likely after 3 a.m. on Friday, April 26.  Up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible overnight.

Rain continues Friday with thunderstorms barreling through at times in the afternoon and evening with up to a half-inch of rainfall expected. The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

There's a slight chance of morning showers on Saturday, April 27 before skies clear, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high in the mid 50s.

Morning showers are also possible Sunday, April 28 on a mostly cloudy day with a high around 60.

Monday, April 29 will be mostly sunny with a high again around 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

