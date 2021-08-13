Contact Us
Man Drowns While Swimming At Spring Valley Pond, Police Say
New Round Of Isolated Severe Storms Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

Thunderstorms will erupt Friday night, Aug. 13.
Thunderstorms will erupt Friday night, Aug. 13. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stretch of hot, steamy weather will finally come to an end but not before another scorching day followed by a new round of scattered severe thunderstorms.

The high temperature on Friday, Aug. 13 will again be in the mid 90s with isolated storms possible starting in the early evening and lasting at times into Saturday night, Aug. 14.

The main threat from the storms will be localized damaging wind gusts. 

Saturday won't be as hot, with a high temperature in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

The chance for showers and storms will linger through early Saturday evening.

That will be followed by much more pleasant conditions for the second half of the weekend into next week.

Sunday, Aug. 15 will be mostly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

It will remain clear on Monday, Aug. 16, with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature again around 80 degrees.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 will be partly sunny with the high temperature holding steady around 80 degrees.

