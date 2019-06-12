Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

New Round Of Drenching Rain, Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected rainfall amounts through Friday, June 14. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get set for a new round of drenching rain and thunderstorms following one more pleasant and seasonable day.

Wednesday, June 12 will be mostly sunny with low humidity and a high temperature near 75 degrees.

Rain will arrive in the area late Wednesday night into Thursday, June 13 as a storm system moves north from the Midwest and the Southeast.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue through around 1 p.m. Thursday, in which the high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Look for more showers after that with scattered thunderstorms starting at around 3 p.m. The evening commute will be slippery with patchy fog.

Showers and thunderstorms will finally wrap up late Thursday night. Between a half inch to an inch of rain is currently forecast through Thursday night, with locally higher amounts possible. (See second image above.)

Skies will clear overnight and Friday, June 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 70.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.