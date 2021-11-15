New Confirmations Bring Number Of Tornadoes In NY/CT During Storm To Six

A total of six tornadoes have now been confirmed in New York and Connecticut after the severe round of storms that moved quickly through the region from west to east on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13.

Three were on Long Island and the other three were in Connecticut.

Five were rated as EF-0 twisters (the weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale), due to its wind speed. One was rated as an EF-1 tornado.

The first confirmed tornado of the six touched down on three separate Long Island locations, all in Nassau County, beginning with Woodmere at 2:37 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

The twister then lifted and skipped in a few locations as it traveled 50 miles per hour to the northeast toward Hempstead and Uniondale.

In Uniondale, it touched down a second time, and tore a roof of a two-story colonial building on Liberty Street, with the roof landing on a nearby house, said the weather service.

Scattered debris, including shingles, insulation, and twisted siding was thrown into the next block up, including the intersection of Emerson and Good Street.

It then touched down in Levittown at 2:55 p.m. Saturday and a large tree fell into a house before the tornado lifted.

It had a maximum sustained wind speed of 85 miles per hour.

More confirmations of tornadoes during the severe storms could be announced on Monday, Nov. 15.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

