Mix Of Showers, Sunshine Will Make For Unsettled Conditions On Easter Sunday

Do you enjoy a good Easter egg hunt?

If the answer is yes, then you'll like the forecast for Easter Sunday, April 21.

For starters, it will be comfortable, with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

But it will also be unsettled, with some sun and also some showers.

Showers are most likely until around 11 a.m. A cloudy morning will be followed by some breaks of sun in the afternoon. But at any point, there could also be pop-up showers.

The unsettled pattern will continue on Monday, April 22, which will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s once again. But there will also again be showers, with the highest likelihood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A round of rain is expected to arrive around 7 p.m., followed by more showers through the early overnight hours.

Tuesday, April 23 will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

