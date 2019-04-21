Contact Us
Weather

Mix Of Showers, Sunshine Will Make For Unsettled Conditions On Easter Sunday

Joe Lombardi
Easter Sunday, April 21 will see unsettled weather, with some sun as well as some showers. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A radar image from 6 a.m. Sunday shows showers moving west to east. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Do you enjoy a good Easter egg hunt?

If the answer is yes, then you'll like the forecast for Easter Sunday, April 21.

For starters, it will be comfortable, with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

But it will also be unsettled, with some sun and also some showers.

Showers are most likely until around 11 a.m. A cloudy morning will be followed by some breaks of sun in the afternoon. But at any point, there could also be pop-up showers.

The unsettled pattern will continue on Monday, April 22, which will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s once again. But there will also again be showers, with the highest likelihood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A round of rain is expected to arrive around 7 p.m., followed by more showers through the early overnight hours.

Tuesday, April 23 will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

