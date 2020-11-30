Massive Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Tornadoes To Region

A powerful storm with damaging wind gusts will make for a soaking start to the first workweek after Thanksgiving.

The storm will arrive Monday morning, Nov. 30, and continue through the early evening.

Showers began moving from west to east at around 7 a.m. Monday. Rain will become steady throughout the region later in the morning.

Depending on the ultimate track and intensity of the system, gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible, the National Weather Service said, noting the strongest winds are most likely across Long Island and eastern Connecticut.

Scattered thunderstorms with thunder and lightning are possible starting at around noontime Monday. (See the first three images above.)

It will be breezy with wind strength generally around 15 to 20 miles per hour for most of the region with gusts up to around 55 miles per hour. (See the fourth image above.)

Isolated tornadoes are also possible from the storm system.

The high temperature on Monday will be around 60 degrees.

Up to 2 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts before the system winds down by around 9 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of leftover showers. The high temperature will be in the low 50s and the overnight low temperature will be right around the freezing mark.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.