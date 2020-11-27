Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Major Storm Will Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds That Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
The storm system will arrive on Monday, Nov. 30.
The storm system will arrive on Monday, Nov. 30. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A post-Thanksgiving storm will hit the region with heavy rain and strong wind gusts that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storm is Monday, Nov. 30 into Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The days leading up to the arrival of the system will be dry with temperatures continuing to be above normal through the weekend with daily highs ranging from the low to upper 50s.

It will remain fairly cloudy on Black Friday, Nov. 27, but with no precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. 

While a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday, Nov. 28, it should also be dry through Sunday, Nov. 29 with continued above-normal temperatures. 

While there is still some uncertainty about the projected track of the storm, rain, heavy at times, is expected throughout the day on Monday.

Peak wind gusts during the storm are expected to be between 45 and 55 miles per hour with 35 to 45 mph gusts farther inland, according to AccuWeather. (See image above.)

Local coastal and lakeshore flooding is possible along with power outages and travel delays.

Generally, up to  2 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts.

The high temperature on Monday will again be in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

