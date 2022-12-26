'Major Shift' In Jet Stream Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern Heading Into New Year

Relief is coming following the most bitterly cold stretch of Christmas-time weather in more than 30 years.

After continued cold on Monday, Dec. 26, there will be a gradual day-by-day increase in temperatures, leading to a big change in the weather pattern heading into New Year's Eve.

"A major shift in the jet stream will occur next week," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Instead of a massive dip in the jet stream that allows air from the North Pole to empty into the US, a more west-to-east jet pattern will develop and allow milder air from the Pacific to flow across much of the nation."

That means high temperatures on Friday, Dec. 30, New Year's Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, and New Year's Day, on Sunday, Jan. 1, should be between 50 and 55 degrees each of those days, according to the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures could be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for New Year's Eve revelers at Times Square," according to AccuWeather.com.

On New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, the high temperature is expected to top off in the mid to upper 50s in most of the region, and could even hit 60 degrees in some spots farthest south, the National Weather Service says.

