Line Of Strong Thunderstorms Sweeping Through Area Could Cause Flooding

A quick-moving warm front is bringing a new round of showers and thunderstorms to the area with a noticeable increase in humidity.

Showers, along with patchy fog, arrived early in the morning Tuesday, June 25.

A line of strong thunderstorms that could cause flooding is moving from west to east during the morning commute. (See first image above.)

At around 7:30 a.m., radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pearl River to near Atlantic Beach and are moving east at 35 miles per hour.

Locations expected to be impacted are Jamaica, Yonkers, Stamford, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, Levittown, East Tremont, Hackensack, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Huntington Station and Port Chester, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with the storms and may cause localized flooding during the morning commute, the weather service said.

Thunderstorms are possible until around 4 p.m. Tuesday. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and very high humidity.

Precipitation will taper off by late afternoon, with just a slight chance of more showers and thunderstorms through the late evening. Rainfall amounts of between a quarter to half of an inch are expected. (See second image above.)

Seasonable weather returns on Wednesday, June 26, which will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

