Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas at risk for severe storms with torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts, and possible isolated tornadoes. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The entire region will see showers and rain at times. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19.

"The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

For a look at areas most at risk for torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts, and possible isolated tornadoes, see the first image above.

The entire region will see showers and rain at times. (Click on the second image above.)

Saturday has started off with dense fog, which will linger during the morning on a day in which the high temperature will be around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The time frame for storm activity is from the mid-afternoon to early evening on Saturday as the cold front pushes through.

"Gusty winds are the most likely threat," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning.

The second half of the weekend will be mainly dry but clouds will linger on the first day of spring on Sunday, March 20. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s. There's a slight chance for a passing afternoon shower. 

Monday, March 21 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

