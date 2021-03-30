It's Snow Joke: Storm Will Bring Up To A Foot Of Accumulation For These Parts Of Northeast

Some residents in the region may have confidently moved their snow scrapers from the car to the basement after a recent string of springlike days.

They may want to rethink that, and we're not fooling, even though April 1 is almost here.

That's because a storm system taking aim on the Northeast will bring a new round of rain, plus the chance for some snow in parts of this region.

In fact, some areas, specifically in upstate New York, could see between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff. Those areas are shown in dark blue in the first image above.

The time frame for the storm system is Wednesday afternoon, March 31 into April Fools' Day on Thursday afternoon, April 1, with a chance for light snow in this region in the overnight hours. Little or no accumulation is expected for this area.

"The best chances right now for any accumulating snow at this time appears to be mainly on non-paved surfaces and in the higher terrain in the Appalachians of West Virginia and Pennsylvania, through much of upstate New York and parts of northern New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Tuesday, March 30 will be the nicest day of the week, and the most springlike, with sunny skies and a high temperature climbing to around 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight into Wednesday, with the storm system arriving after noontime. Rain will continue at times through the overnight, with some snow mixed in at times, partly in higher terrain areas farther north and west. (See image above.)

Rain will taper off by daybreak on Thursday, but there will be a chance for showers through the early afternoon on a mostly cloudy and brisk day with a high temperature in the upper 40s on April Fools' Day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

