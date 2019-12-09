Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Isolated, Gusty Severe Storms Pose Threat For Evening Commute

Joe Lombardi
A look at the wet weather pattern on Thursday, Sept. 12.
A look at the wet weather pattern on Thursday, Sept. 12. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Warm, humid and sticky weather will end as a cold front passes through, but with it will come showers and a chance for isolated, gusty severe thunderstorms during the evening commute on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts on Thursday morning. After 3 p.m. showers become likely with the scattered storms moving in along with the cold front, which will result in a rare drop in the temperature in the afternoon, from a high of around 72 degrees to the mid to upper 60s during a cloudy day.

The chance for showers and storms continues through around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Skies will gradually clear overnight leading to a pleasant and breezy day on Friday, Sept. 13, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 60s. Wins will be between nine and 13 miles per hour.

Saturday, Sept. 14 will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 70s. There will be a chance for showers during the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

