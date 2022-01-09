Icy Mix Will Be Followed By Deep Freeze As Arctic Air Mass, Coldest Temps Of Season Arrive

A new round of freezing rain accompanying a cold front will be followed by the arrival of an arctic air mass that will result in a plunge in temperatures.

There have been reports of hazardous travel in areas that precipitation falls and temperatures remain below freezing on Sunday morning, Jan. 9, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Sunday in areas north of New York City and Long Island, not including eastern Connecticut.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released Sunday morning. "Prepare for possible power outages."

Precipitation will slowly change from freezing rain to rain from south to north on Sunday as the high temperature climbs to a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

The arctic blast bringing the coldest temperatures of the season will follow for the first part of the new work week.

Temperatures will fall on Monday, Jan. 10 to a high in the upper 20s with sunny skies, but it will feel colder with wind speeds of around 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 mph.

The overnight low going into Tuesday morning, Jan. 11 will fall to around 10 degrees, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's at or below zero.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 will be sunny and frigid, with a high temperature only in the upper teens and the overnight low in the single digits.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Jan. 12 will struggle to reach 32 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

