Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Cuomo Faces New Criminal Probe
Weather

Hurricane Larry Growing Larger, Getting Stronger With 125 MPH Winds: Latest Projected Track

Joe Lombardi
A look at the current projected track for Larry by the NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center, released Saturday, Sept. 4. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center
A look at the current projected track for Larry. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The newest named storm of the 2021 hurricane season is growing larger and getting stronger.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the center of now Hurricane Larry is churning in the central Atlantic Basin with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour and higher gusts, making it a Category 3 storm.

Larry is the third major hurricane -- Cat 3 or higher -- in the Atlantic this hurricane season. It could hit Cat 4 strength with maximum winds of 140 over the weekend.

Though Larry is tracking north and west, it is not a threat to any land for the next few days. It could approach Bermuda as a major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 9. (For the latest projected path, see the first two images above.)

Current models keep it well off the US coast during its long-term track, but "significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day," the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

"A strong jet stream across the northern US will likely prevent Larry from ever reaching the US mainland," according to AccuWeather.

But there's still uncertainty surrounding its path, and given its strength, and the uncertainty in predicting the speed and strength of hurricanes this season, it should be closely monitored.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

