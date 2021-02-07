How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter

The second significant Nor'easter in the span of a week was a quick-moving system that swept through the region on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 -- unlike the earlier storm.

Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 4.5 inches

JFK Airport, 6.5 inches

Nassau County

East Meadow, 4 inches

Syosset, 8.5 inches

West Hempstead, 7.5 inches

Suffolk County

Commack, 8 inches

Centereach, 7 inches

Islip, 5.5 inches

Sayville, 4 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 6.5 inches

Mamaroneck, 6.5 inches

Port Chester, 7 inches

White Plains, 6 inches

Yonkers, 6 inches

Yorktown Heights, 4 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 4.5 inches

Mahopac, 4.5 inches

Putnam Valley, 4 inches

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 2.5 inches

Orange County

Monroe, 2.5 inches

Warwick, 2 inches

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge, 4.5 inches

New City, 3.5 inches

Stony Point, 3.5 inches

Sullivan County

Neversink, 16 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 2.5 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport, 7.5 inches

Darien, 8.5 inches

Fairfield, 8.8 inches

Greenwich, 6 inches

Monroe, 7.5 inches

Newtown, 5 inches

New Canaan, 8.8 inches

Norwalk, 7 inches

Shelton, 8 inches

Litchfield County

Torrington, 4 inches

New Haven County

Guilford, 8 inches

North Haven, 8 inches

Hartford County

Glastonbury, 4.5 inches

Marlborough, 9 inches

West Hartford, 6 inches

Massachusetts

Franklin County

Leyden, 1 inch

Hampden

Longmeadow, 4 inches

Palmer, 5 inches

Hampshire

North Amherst, 1.5 inches

Worcester

Mendon, 8 inches

Fitchburg, 6.5 inches

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.