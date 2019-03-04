How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Area

Here are snowfall totals from the winter storm that swept through the area.
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bethel, 10 inches
Danbury, 10 inches
Darien, 9 inches
Easton, 8 inches
Fairfield, 6 inches
Greenwich, 8 inches
New Canaan, 10.5 inches
Newtown, 11 inches
Norwalk, 8 inches
Ridgefield, 10 inches
Shelton, 11 inches
Stamford, 7 inches
Stratford, 8.5 inches
New York
Westchester County
Armonk, 11 inches
Croton Falls, 7 inches
Jefferson Valley, 6.5 inches
Katonah, 10 inches
Mount Kisco, 8 inches
North Salem, 10 inches
Pound Ridge, 10 inches
White Plains, 6 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 8 inches
Mahopac, 8 inches
Patterson, 9 inches
Putnam Valley, 6 inches
Dutchess County
Fishkill, 7 inches
Poughkeepsie, 4.5 inches
Rockland County
Congers, 6 inches
Chestnut Ridge, 9 inches
New City, 8 inches
Nyack, 6 inches
Spring Valley, 8 inches
Stony Point, 6 inches
Orange County
Middletown, 5 inches
New Windsor, 6 inches
Newburgh, 7 inches
Monroe, 8 inches
If you don't see your hometown, be sure to let us know how much snow you got by posting a comment here.
