Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland, Orange
Weather

How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Area

Joe Lombardi
A picturesque look at snow-covered New Rochelle.
A picturesque look at snow-covered New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Jacqueline Purpura

Here are snowfall totals from the winter storm that swept through the area.

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bethel, 10 inches

Danbury, 10 inches

Darien, 9 inches

Easton, 8 inches

Fairfield, 6 inches

Greenwich, 8 inches

New Canaan, 10.5 inches

Newtown, 11 inches

Norwalk, 8 inches

Ridgefield, 10 inches

Shelton, 11 inches

Stamford, 7 inches

Stratford, 8.5 inches

New York

Westchester County

Armonk, 11 inches

Croton Falls, 7 inches

Jefferson Valley, 6.5 inches

Katonah, 10 inches

Mount Kisco, 8 inches

North Salem, 10 inches

Pound Ridge, 10 inches

White Plains, 6 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 8 inches

Mahopac, 8 inches

Patterson, 9 inches

Putnam Valley, 6 inches

Dutchess County

Fishkill, 7 inches

Poughkeepsie, 4.5 inches

Rockland County

Congers, 6 inches

Chestnut Ridge, 9 inches

New City, 8 inches

Nyack, 6 inches

Spring Valley, 8 inches

Stony Point, 6 inches

Orange County

Middletown, 5 inches

New Windsor, 6 inches

Newburgh, 7 inches

Monroe, 8 inches

If you don't see your hometown, be sure to let us know how much snow you got by posting a comment here.

