How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Region

The most potent winter storm of the season has resulted in scores of school closures and slippery travel conditions.

Here's a look at some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service and other sources on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.

If you don't see your town listed, post the total in a comment.

New York

Manhattan

Central Park, 1.8 inches

Nassau County

Manhasset Hills, 3.5 inches

Herricks, 3.5 inches

Suffolk County

Commack, 5 inches

Centereach, 4.5 inches

Mattituck, 4.5 inches

Mount Sina, 4.5 inches

Bridgehampton, 4.4 inches

Rockland County

Stony Point, 6.1 inches

Nanuet, 4 inches

Orange County

Port Jervis, 8.5 inches

Warwick, 6.5 inches

Monroe, 6 inches

Westchester

White Plains, 5 inches

Shrub Oak, 6 inches

Somers, 6 inches

South Salem, 5 inches

Putnam County

Putnam Valley, 6.2 inches

Cold Spring, 6 inches

Brewster, 5 inches

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 6 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 6 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

New Canaan, 7 inches

Wilton, 7 inches

Norwalk, 6.1 inches

Redding, 6 inches

Bethel, 5 inches

Bridgeport, 5.5 inches

Ridgefield 5 inches

Stratford, 5 inches

Hartford County

Burlington, 7 inches

East Windsor, 6.5 inches

Granby, 6 inches

Litchfield County

Canaan, 5 inches

Middlesex County

Portland, 5 inches

New Haven County

Naugatuck, 6.2 inches

Hamden, 5.5 inches

Meriden, 5.5 inches

New London County

Norwich, 6.7 inches

Tolland County

Coventry, 7 inches

Storrs, 7 inches

Somers, 5.5 inches

Windham County

Pomfret, 6.5 inches

West Canterbury, 6.5 inches

