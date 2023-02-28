How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Region

The most potent winter storm of the season has resulted in scores of school closures and slippery travel conditions.
Here's a look at some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service and other sources on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.
If you don't see your town listed, post the total in a comment.
New York
Manhattan
Central Park, 1.8 inches
Nassau County
Manhasset Hills, 3.5 inches
Herricks, 3.5 inches
Suffolk County
Commack, 5 inches
Centereach, 4.5 inches
Mattituck, 4.5 inches
Mount Sina, 4.5 inches
Bridgehampton, 4.4 inches
Rockland County
Stony Point, 6.1 inches
Nanuet, 4 inches
Orange County
Port Jervis, 8.5 inches
Warwick, 6.5 inches
Monroe, 6 inches
Westchester
White Plains, 5 inches
Shrub Oak, 6 inches
Somers, 6 inches
South Salem, 5 inches
Putnam County
Putnam Valley, 6.2 inches
Cold Spring, 6 inches
Brewster, 5 inches
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, 6 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 6 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
New Canaan, 7 inches
Wilton, 7 inches
Norwalk, 6.1 inches
Redding, 6 inches
Bethel, 5 inches
Bridgeport, 5.5 inches
Ridgefield 5 inches
Stratford, 5 inches
Hartford County
Burlington, 7 inches
East Windsor, 6.5 inches
Granby, 6 inches
Litchfield County
Canaan, 5 inches
Middlesex County
Portland, 5 inches
New Haven County
Naugatuck, 6.2 inches
Hamden, 5.5 inches
Meriden, 5.5 inches
New London County
Norwich, 6.7 inches
Tolland County
Coventry, 7 inches
Storrs, 7 inches
Somers, 5.5 inches
Windham County
Pomfret, 6.5 inches
West Canterbury, 6.5 inches
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.