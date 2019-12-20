How Long Will Cold Spell Last? Here's Day-By-Day Outlook Through Christmas

The coldest air of the season has brought with it sub-zero wind chills and biting winds.

But relief is on the way.

Here's the day-by-day forecast through Christmas Day:

Friday, Dec. 20: Another sunny, cold day, with a high temperature only around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be around 15 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Mostly sunny, with a high temperature near the freezing mark with a wind-chill factor between 10 and 20 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be around 25 degrees.

Sunday, Dec. 22: The bitter cold stretch will end on a sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s. The overnight low temperature will be around 32 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 23: The high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 40s on another sunny day.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s on Christmas Eve. Clouds will increase in the evening. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around 32 degrees.

