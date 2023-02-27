Hochul Urges Caution As Major Winter Storm Arrives In New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging people to take precautions as a major winter storm is spreading from west to east in New York.

The complex system will bring the first widespread plowable snowfall of the season and cause hazardous travel conditions at times Monday night, Feb. 27 into Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy and wet snow may also cause power outages.

“Another winter storm will impact most of the state starting tonight with snow or a mix of icy precipitation and high winds that will ultimately impact travel in the eastern part of the state on Tuesday morning,” Hochul said in a statement.

“State agencies are preparing emergency response assets and we are ready to assist local governments before, during and after the storm. I encourage everyone to keep an eye on the weather this week and stay safe.”

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for several counties in the Hudson Valley, including Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Orange, and Ulster counties, where 6 to 8 inches of snow is expected, the National Weather Service said. On Long Island, up to 4 to 6 inches is possible for parts of the north shore, an increase over earlier projections.

Several counties in the Capital Region are also under Winter Storm Warnings, including Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga counties, where as much as 10 inches could fall, according to forecasters.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for New York City, Long Island, and southern Westchester.

Hochul’s office offered several tips for staying safe during winter weather, including:

Do not drive unless necessary

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods, and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag

Never attempt to pass snow plows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters

Keep curtains, towels, and potholders away from hot surfaces

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714



Con Edison: 800-752-6633



National Grid: 800-867-5222



NYSEG: 800-572-1131



O&R: 877-434-4100



PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075



RG&E: 800-743-1701

