High Wind Warning: Gusts Near 60 MPH Expected To Blow Down Trees, Power Lines

The heavy rain on the front end of the storm that is sweeping through the area will taper off early Sunday afternoon, Feb. 24.

But don't let that fool you. The most damaging part of the storm will be Sunday night through late in the afternoon on Monday, Feb. 25 as strong winds will become the story.

Winds of 25-35 mph may gust up to close to 60 mph. (See first image above.)

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the entire region from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday. (See second image above.)

Winds of this magnitude will bring down trees, large tree limbs and power lines, the National Weather Service warns. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Rain will continue throughout the morning into the early afternoon Sunday, with up to nearly 2 inches of accumulation possible before precipitation will taper off by about 1:30 p.m. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

The most elevated risk of power outages will be overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high around 40, with the strong winds continuing. Winds of between 22 to 25 mph will be out of the west, with gusts as high as 55 mph during the day.

Winds will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 26, which will see a low around 20 degrees and the wind-chill factor between 10 and 20 degrees with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high around the freezing mark and once again windy at 15 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

