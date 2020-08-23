Here's When Potentially Severe Thunderstorms Will Bring Relief From Heat

Separate rounds of scattered, potentially severe thunderstorms will bring some much-needed relief from the heat this week.

Warm and humid weather will continue into the beginning of the week with a chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly north and west of New York City, before widespread storms sweep through covering the entire region, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at the five-day forecast:

Sunday, Aug. 23: Mostly sunny and humid with the high temperature in the mid 80s. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms from late in the afternoon until around 9 p.m., especially areas farther north.

Monday, Aug. 24: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid with a high temperature around 90 degrees. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Clouds will increase on another warm day with the high temperature in the upper 80s. It will become stormy in the afternoon, with the window for storm activity lasting from about 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Some of the storms could be severe, with downpours and damaging winds. (See image above.)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Following the storms, it will become more comfortable. Wednesday will be picture-perfect with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Thursday, Aug. 27: Mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s.

