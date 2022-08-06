Here's When Pop-Up Storms Are Possible This Weekend

Pop-up storms will be possible throughout the weekend as hot, humid conditions linger in the region.

Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday, Aug. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 80s, but muggy conditions will make it feel like it's well into the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

The window for scattered storms Saturday will be from about 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 will be partly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. There's about

There's a 50-50 chance for storms starting in the mid afternoon and lasting into the early evening.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday, Aug. 8 with a high temperature again in the low 90s and a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s and another chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms.

