Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Here's When Parts Of Area Could See Snow Mix With Rain

Joe Lombardi
A large portion of the Northeast, including parts of the area, are likely to see a combination of freezing rain and snow before the storm system departs.
While a strong storm system marked by rain and wind hits the East Coast, there will be a new threat for wintry weather in parts of the region.

With the high temperature climbing to around 40 degrees, precipitation will be all rain throughout the area during the daytime hours on Monday, Nov. 18.

But that will not be the case overnight in some areas north of I-287 in the Hudson Valley and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut. (See image above.)

Light rain and drizzle will continue at times throughout the day and through the evening on Monday. The overnight low will stay just above freezing in lower Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield counties as well as on Long Island, meaning there will be no wintry mix there.

But farther north, rain is expected to mix with snow at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Though little or no snow accumulation is expected, the chance for a mix of snow and rain will continue until 9 a.m. Tuesday when the storm finally moves out. It will then become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 will be partly sunny with a high temperature again in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

