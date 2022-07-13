Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Here's When New Rounds Of Showers, Storms Are Possible

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible over the next 48 hours.
New rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible over the next 48 hours. Photo Credit: Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

New rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible over the next 48 hours.

Wednesday, July 13 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and into the overnight.

Thursday, July 14 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the mid-afternoon, with the window for storm activity lasting until the late evening Thursday.

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight, leading to a sunny and pleasant day on Friday, July 15 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.