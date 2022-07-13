Here's When New Rounds Of Showers, Storms Are Possible

New rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible over the next 48 hours.

Wednesday, July 13 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and into the overnight.

Thursday, July 14 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the mid-afternoon, with the window for storm activity lasting until the late evening Thursday.

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight, leading to a sunny and pleasant day on Friday, July 15 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

