Here's When New Round Of Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Are Possible

Isolated, severe thunderstorms with dangerous winds are possible throughout the region.

The highest likely time frame for the storms on Monday, July 13 is in the afternoon.

"Localized damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the main threats with these storms," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued on Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, July 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

