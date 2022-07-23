Here's When New Round Of Thunderstorms, Drenching Downpours Will Bring Relief From Heat

A new round of steamy thunderstorms will bring much-needed relief from one of the most prolonged heat waves the region has seen in years, but not before sweltering conditions last through the weekend.

"Before this current stretch of hot weather, much of the Northeast had not experienced long-duration heat this summer despite a large zone of sweltering conditions farther west and south," according to AccuWeather.com.

The current projected time frame for the new storm system on Monday afternoon, July 25 is from the mid-afternoon to the mid-evening. (See the first image above.)

Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24 will both be mostly sunny and hot, with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees or more each day, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds will increase Sunday evening with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and continued hot, with a high temperature in the low 90s prior to the arrival of a cold front that will trigger the storms.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts of between a half-inch to an inch are expected Monday.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a partly sunny day on Tuesday, July 26, with the mercury staying below 90 degrees for the first time in as long as a week in some parts of the region. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.