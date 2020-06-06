Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley
Weather

Here's When New Round Of Gusty Thunderstorms Could Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas that could see spotty thunderstorms and showers on Saturday, June 6.
A look at areas that could see spotty thunderstorms and showers on Saturday, June 6. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There could be a new round of thunderstorms with drenching rain, strong wind gusts and flashes of lightning on Saturday, June 6.

It will remain partly sunny into the early afternoon on another warm day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Then a cold front will approach from the northwest bringing a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms from about 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Skies should then clear quickly with the cold front moving offshore early Saturday night.

Sunday, June 7 will be picture perfect and much more pleasant with sunny skies the high temperature more comfortable, in the low 70s.

