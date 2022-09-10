Here's When Much Of Region Could See Soaking Rain, Thunderstorms

A mainly dry weekend will be followed by separate rounds of precipitation with the potential for soaking rainfall and thunderstorms in much of the region.

"As the storm moves east, it will strengthen, increasing its power to pull cool air south from Canada and warm air north from the Gulf of Mexico," according to AccuWeather.com. "The rainfall will blossom where these two air masses clash."

Saturday, Sept. 10 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s and calm winds, the National Weather Service said.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 60s,

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Beginning in the mid-afternoon Sunday, there will be a chance for showers that will last through the evening and into the overnight hours as a storm system advances from west to east. (See the first image above.)

There will be strong rip currents in areas marked in red in the second image above throughout the weekend as Hurricane Earl spins well offshore.

Monday, Sept. 12 will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and the high temperature climbing to the upper 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon and continue at times through the evening and overnight. Some areas could see heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Up to around a quarter-inch of rain is expected Monday, with higher amounts possible where storms are more likely (shown in dark green in the third image above.)

Skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and scattered showers at times.

There will be gradual clearing during the afternoon and evening, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a high near 80.

