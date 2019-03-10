Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Route 9-W Hit-Run Crash
Weather

Here's When Much-Needed Steady Rain Is Expected

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rain will spread on Thursday, Oct. 3 after a scorcher on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Rain will spread on Thursday, Oct. 3 after a scorcher on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Less than 24 hours ago, a high temperature of 93 degrees was recorded in Central Park.

But a cold front that pushed through the area has resulted in a dramatic change in the weather.

Temperatures have plummeted on Thursday, Oct. 3 thanks to the storm system that accompanied the front.

Thursday's high temperature will hover in the mid 50s with showers at times throughout the day.

Precipitation will continue throughout the overnight with much-needed rain becoming steadier by evening.

There is a chance of more rain Friday morning, Oct. 4. Cloudy skies will gradually clear in the afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Saturday, Oct. 5 will be sunny with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Sunday, Oct. 6 will be mostly cloudy with a high ear 70.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.