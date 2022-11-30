Here's When Damaging 40-60 MPH Wind Gusts Could Cause Power Outages

A potent storm system accompanying the passage of a cold front will bring brief heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to the region, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour are expected during the height of the storm during the afternoon into the evening on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to AccuWeather.com.

"At this force, tree limbs can break, weak trees can be blown over, and loose objects such as trash cans and recycling bins can become projectiles," AccuWeather.com said. "Sporadic to regional power outages are likely."

Between a half inch to an inch of rain is expected from the system, which will move out late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

After overnight clearing, the first day of December will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s on Thursday, Dec. 1. It will remain breezy with wind gusts at times of around 25 to 30 mph during the day, making it feel more like it's in the mid 20s.

Friday, Dec. 2 will see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

