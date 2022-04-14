Here's Timing For Severe Storm System With Damaging Wind Gusts, Heavy Downpours, Possible Hail

A massive storm system will bring damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and possible hail to the region.

The system will arrive in this region in the early to mid afternoon Thursday, April 14, with scattered storm activity lasting at times until the late evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to torrential downpours and hail, there will be strong wind gusts, says AccuWeather.com, which added that "the storms can grow strong enough to break tree limbs and cause localized power outages.

"Downpours can be intense enough to lead to brief street and highway flooding. Hail up to the size of peas and marbles can occur in the strongest storms."

Areas shown in yellow in the first image above are at a higher risk for severe weather.

In a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said that "strong to locally damaging winds will be the main threat. Brief heavy downpours are also possible."

Much of the day will be dry on Thursday prior to the storm's arrival, with a mix of clouds and sun, and a high temperature climbing all the way into the upper 70s.

After the system pushes off the coast, Friday, April 15 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, April 16 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and a high temperature in the low 60s.

It will be cooler on Sunday, April 17 with a high temperature of only around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

