Here's Timing For New Round Of Storms That Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

Relief is finally in sight after a prolonged, stubborn stretch of hot and humid weather that has gripped the region for over a week.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 90s degrees, and heat indices (the combination of the heat and humidity) into the lower 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will mark the eighth straight day the high temperature has been around or above the 90-degree mark.

There will be about a 50-50 chance for isolated showers and storms starting just before noontime and continuing through the late evening.

A Heat Advisory has been extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Relief from the heat will finally come later in the day on Wednesday, Aug. 10 after a new system with scattered storms accompanies an approaching cold front that will be moving from the south to the east.

The day will start out partly sunny prior to the storm's arrival, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

The time frame for widespread storm activity Wednesday is from the middle of the afternoon until late in the evening. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

After the system moves out overnight, skies will be partly sunny on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a high temperature in the low 80s with less humidity. (Click on the second image above.)

The current outlook for Friday, Aug. 12 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high in the low 80s, and lower humidity levels that will be even more noticeable.

