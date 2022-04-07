Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Number Of Cases; Latest Breakdown
Weather

Here's Time Frame For System Bringing Drenching Rain With Scattered Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the approaching system moving from west to east in a radar image at about 8 a.m. Thursday, April 7.
A look at the approaching system moving from west to east in a radar image at about 8 a.m. Thursday, April 7. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system ushered in by an approaching frontal system will bring rain, which will be heavy at times, along with scattered thunderstorms to the region on Thursday, April 7.

Embedded thunderstorms are expected with the system, accompanied by locally strong gusty winds in the late afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures are expected to once again stay below normal. 

More on-and-off showers will fall through the overnight hours.

By the time the systems wraps up, most parts of the region will see between an inch and an inch-and-a-half of rainfall.

Friday, April 8 will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. There will be a slight chance for showers, mainly around daybreak and again in the late afternoon.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, April 9, with partly sunny skies, a high in the mid 50s, and a chance for more showers, especially in the morning.

Sunday, April 10 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.