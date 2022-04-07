Here's Time Frame For System Bringing Drenching Rain With Scattered Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds

A storm system ushered in by an approaching frontal system will bring rain, which will be heavy at times, along with scattered thunderstorms to the region on Thursday, April 7.

Embedded thunderstorms are expected with the system, accompanied by locally strong gusty winds in the late afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures are expected to once again stay below normal.

More on-and-off showers will fall through the overnight hours.

By the time the systems wraps up, most parts of the region will see between an inch and an inch-and-a-half of rainfall.

Friday, April 8 will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. There will be a slight chance for showers, mainly around daybreak and again in the late afternoon.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, April 9, with partly sunny skies, a high in the mid 50s, and a chance for more showers, especially in the morning.

Sunday, April 10 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

