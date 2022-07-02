Here's Time Frame For Strong To Severe Storms With 60 MPH Wind Gusts, 1-Inch Hail, Lightning

Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning will damper the first part of the July 4th weekend.

Unsettled conditions will move in during the afternoon on Saturday, July 2 after a partly sunny start. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday afternoon, mainly after 5 p.m., and continue into around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 3.

Damaging winds of around 60 miles per hour and hail of around 1-inch diameter are also expected, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Saturday morning.

Frequent lightning and locally heavy rain are also possible, the statement said.

The storms will cover a broad part of the Northeast. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

For a look at parts of the region where the strongest storms are expected Saturday, click on the second image above.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is expected through the overnight hours.

It will be less humid Sunday, July 3 after the front passes, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

The current outlook for Monday, July 4 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

